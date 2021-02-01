Syracuse plow fleets out on the roads ahead of winter storm

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Plow crews have been putting together strategies for this snowfall. The roads will be a little sloppy on Tuesday as plows begin to work around the clock to clear the roads.

New York State put Onondaga County, along with 43 other counties, in a State of Emergency. Despite this, there is no panic with plow drivers.

Martin Voss has his team of county plow drivers ready to roll for what he expects to be a manageable snowfall.

We have a number of forecasts we subscribe to, including NewsChannel 9, and we anticipate there being some snowfall in the morning and we can handle whatever Mother Nature throws our way. Martin Voss — Commissioner for the Onondaga County Department of Transportation

COVID-19 has impacted the folks in the garage. Strict protocols are what keep the plows on the road and your street clear.

“We know this is our time of year to be ready to work,” Voss said.

But remember, each area has priorities to clear paths. In the City of Syracuse, those priorities include the main roads that see a lot of traffic.

If you want to make sure your street sees a plow, there’s something you and your neighbors can do to help.

“A huge help tomorrow would be anything you can do to get your car off the street,” said Chief Operating Officer with the City of Syracuse Corey Driscoll Dunham. “Not just for plows, but for other residents.”

The city will have 20 trucks headed out in the next few hours. And you can bet the county garage will be empty as well.

We say it every snowfall, but it is worth repeating: Don’t crowd the plow and plan ahead. When you wake up, it will look a lot different outside.