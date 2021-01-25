Syracuse Police: 21-year-old in critical condition after stabbing

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 21-year-old is in critical condition after a stabbing incident, according to Syracuse Police.

On Monday around 8 p.m., officers responded to St. Joseph’s Hospital for a stabbing investigation call.

When they arrived, they found a 21-year-old male who had been stabbed in the neck. The victim was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle.

According to police, the victim is in critical condition as of 9 p.m. on Monday.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information should contact the Syracuse Police Department at 315-442-5222.

