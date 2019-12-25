Syracuse Police: 22-year-old stabbed multiple times Christmas Eve

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police are investigating a stabbing that happened on the north side of the city, not far from NBT Bank Stadium.

Officers were called to St. Joseph’s Hospital after a 22-year-old man arrived with multiple stab wounds. He was brought to Upstate University Hospital’s trauma center in critical condition. The man is now in stable condition, per police.

The incident was reported on Wolf Street just before 10 p.m. December 24th.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information can call Syracuse Police at (315) 442-5222.