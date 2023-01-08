SYRACUSE (WSYR-TV) – A 27-year-old man is dead after being shot in the chest late Saturday night. Syracuse police were called to the 200 block of Sunset Avenue on the city’s north side just before midnight. Upon arrived police found the 27-year-old and a 24-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Both men were taken to Upstate Hospital. The 27-year-old was later pronounced dead at the hospital, the 24-year-old is expected to survive.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police at (315) 442-5222.