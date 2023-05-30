Syracuse, NY – (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse police say four people were shot on the city’s south side Monday night. Officers were called to the 400 block of Bellevue Avenue just before 10:00 p.m. for a shooting with injuries call. Upon arrival officers found a 44-year-old with a gunshot wound to the chest. The victim was taken Upstate University Hospital and is in critical condition.

At around the same time, a 34-year-old man and 42-year-old woman arrived at Upstate in a private vehicle. The man suffered a gunshot graze to the head, the woman was shot in the leg. Police say both injuries are non-life threatening.

A 44-year-old man was dropped off in a private vehicle at Upstate Community Hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. Police say his injury is also non-life threatening.

Police say multiple bullet casings found at the scene and a vehicle was struck by gunfire.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (315) 442-5222.