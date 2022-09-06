SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Syracuse City School buses will be back on the road Wednesday morning for another school year and so will Syracuse Police to make sure drivers are obeying the traffic laws.

“You definitely want to be aware of the flashing red lights once the stop arm extends and the stop lights come on motorists are expected to make a complete stop and not pass the bus.” Officer Lonnie Dotson, Syracuse Police

Unfortunately, not everyone obeys those rules on the road. Since 2019 Syracuse Police have issued 27 violations for drivers illegally passing school buses, those numbers likely lower than normal due to the pandemic. According to Bus Patrol, over 17 million drivers illegally pass a school bus each year across North America.

Officer Dotson said some roadways in the city are worse than others for violations. Specifically, the four-lane road on James Street in front of Lincoln Middle School is an issue as drivers often speed through the 25 mph school zone and don’t stop on both sides of the road when a bus stops to pick up or drop off students.

This graphic shows what drivers should do on both sides of the road when a bus stops. Yellow warning lights will activate when a bus is preparing to stop. Red flashing lights and stop signs will activate when the bus comes to a complete stop. Credit: Syracuse Police

“A lot of motorists are under the impression that if the school bus is over here picking up or dropping off a student that they don’t have to stop in either direction, that’s not the case. Once those lights and that arm is extended and the lights come on you have to make a complete stop in both directions.” Officer Lonnie Dotson, Syracuse Police

Adams Street in the City is another problem area and Officer Dotson said if you disobey a bus law, it’s a zero tolerance policy meaning you will be ticketed.

Syracuse Police will start an extra traffic detail on Wednesday and continue it at times throughout the school year to ensure drivers are following traffic laws and making sure your student and their classmates stay safe. Officer Datson said the department is also looking at ways to better enforce these laws like adding cameras to the side of the buses to catch people in the act.