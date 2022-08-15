SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – In a meeting on Monday, the Syracuse Common Council Public Safety Committee and Syracuse Police discussed the future of ShotSpotter, the gunshot detection technology that helps identify the sound of gunshots and when/where a shooting occurs.

Members of the committee and SPD addressed the different ShotSpotter locations across the city, alerts and analysis services.

Now believe me, if we have any type of technology up there or any type of anything that detectives think is a waste of time, they’re not shy telling us about it. If they say ShotSpotter is number 2 in solving incidents, including homicides…then you have to really take that into account. CHIEF JOE CECILE, SYRACUSE POLICE DEPARTMENT

At this time, Syracuse Police tell NewsChannel 9 there are ShotSpotter devices on the north, south and southwest sides of the city.

Chief Richard Trudell with the Syracuse Police Department also told the committee there are plans to expand ShotSpotter coverage to the east side of the city if funding is available.

After cutting budgets and disbanding ShotSpotter during the COVID-19 pandemic, city government reinstated the technology in 2021 with American Rescue Plan (ARPA) funding. On top of that amount, city government is currently paying $230,000 annually for the technology.

Syracuse Police Chief Joe Cecile told the Public Safety Committee on Monday the cost of ShotSpotter for the city will be about $410,000 once the ARPA funding runs out, but will continue to cover more than 6.6 square miles of the city.

Syracuse Police say the benefits of ShotSpotter include a quicker and more consistent response to shootings, ability to locate evidence more effectively, and getting officers to shootings when neighbors don’t call police.

Chief Cecile also cited the accuracy of ShotSpotter is 96% in Syracuse based on data collected by the department’s crime analysis unit.

Nationwide, ShotSpotter has received criticism. Many have cited concerns about the technology’s ability to pick up sounds other than gunshots like fireworks or cars.

Believe me, we wouldn’t waste the taxpayers’ money if we thought it was picking up fireworks or muffler backfires or things like that. If we saw that the first year and it was totally inaccurate, we would have just cancelled. We wouldn’t have continued on with the contract, but because it is accurate and our investigators are telling us this is helping us solve crimes, including homicides, I think we almost have to pay the money and continue on with this program. CHIEF JOE CECILE, SYRACUSE POLICE DEPARTMENT

Some have also criticized the ShotSpotter company for potential errors from their algorithm and internal operations.

Another argument is that ShotSpotter targets underserved communities, many of those being Black and Latino neighborhoods.

“Believe me, there’s no targeting. We respond to actual gunfire. We put them there for a reason. We put them there to safeguard people.” CHIEF JOE CECILE, SYRACUSE POLICE DEPARTMENT

Despite any criticism the technology may have in other communities, Chief Cecile stressed to the Syracuse Common Council it’s proven helpful here.