(WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police is searching for information after an early morning shooting on North Salina Street.

SPD says they were called to Junicy’s Lounge around 3:24 a.m. Saturday after a 33-year-old man was shot in the leg. The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

According to police, several bullet casings were found at the scene, and they found a vehicle that was also struck by bullets.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call SPD at (315) 442-5222.