SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- On Sunday, October 30 at approximately 12:01 a.m. the Syracuse Police Department responded to a shooting with injuries call leading them to Crouse Hospital.

When police arrived at the hospital, they located a 30-year-old who had an apparent gunshot wound to the leg. The victim is expected to survive.

The incident location is still under investigation.

This investigation is currently ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222.