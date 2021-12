SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Thursday, December 30th, 2021, at around 6:02 P.M., Officers responded to the 100 block of Stone Court for a shooting with injuries call.

Police reported that they arrived to find a 21-year-old woman with gunshot wounds to both legs. The victim was transferred to Upstate Hospital and is expected to survive.

The investigation is active and ongoing; anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222.