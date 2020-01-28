Syracuse Police arrest 1 in connection to stabbing

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Officers have arrested a man in connection to a stabbing that happened on Monday.

Police were called to a home along the 600 block of West Onondaga Street Monday night.

Officers say when they got to the scene, they found a 31-year-old man who had been stabbed multiple times.

The suspect, who police identified as 21-year-old Konstandinos Kavaratzis, managed to briefly escape before officers arrived.

Syracuse Police say Kavaratzis drove for a short distance and crashed at the intersection of West Onondaga Street and West Adams Street.

Police arrested Kavaratzis and he was charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

The victim was taken to the Upstate Hospital and police said his condition has been stabilized.

