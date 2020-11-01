Syracuse Police arrest 1 man after an alleged stabbing Saturday night

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One man was arrested and charged with assault Saturday night, after allegedly stabbing a woman near the city’s westside. 

According to police, officers responded to Upstate Hospital at approximately 11:37 p.m. for a stabbing investigation. 

At the hospital, police found a 36-year-old woman who had suffered multiple stab wounds to her midsection. Police say she is expected to survive. 

Through an investigation, officers learned the alleged stabbing took place at a residence on Costello Court, and a suspect was also identified. 

The suspect, 28-year-old Lamont Johnson, was arrested and charged with Assault in the First Degree, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in Third Degree and Endangering the Welfare of a Child. ​

