Syracuse Police arrest 15-year-old in connection to 1st homicide of the year

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police have arrested a 15-year-old in connection to the first homicide of the year.
On January 21, police officers responded to a car crash on South Salina Street. Police then found Ezequiel Ruiz, 18, in the driver seat with a gunshot wound.
Ruiz was pronounced dead at the scene.
After an investigation, police arrested a 15-year-old on January 23, who has been charged with murder in the second degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree and attempted robbery in the first degree.
The minor was taken to the Hillbrook Detention Center. The name of the suspect has not been released at this time.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- San Francisco, Kansas City zoos kick off friendly competition ahead of Super Bowl
- M&T Bank decides to sell historic headquarters
- WATCH: Rain or a light wintry mix arrives in CNY late tonight
- Syracuse Police investigating missing Syracuse student
- PHOTOS: Super Bowl teams wrap up local practices before Miami trip
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App