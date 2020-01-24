Syracuse Police arrest 15-year-old in connection to 1st homicide of the year

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police have arrested a 15-year-old in connection to the first homicide of the year.

On January 21, police officers responded to a car crash on South Salina Street. Police then found Ezequiel Ruiz, 18, in the driver seat with a gunshot wound.

Ruiz was pronounced dead at the scene.

After an investigation, police arrested a 15-year-old on January 23, who has been charged with murder in the second degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree and attempted robbery in the first degree.

The minor was taken to the Hillbrook Detention Center. The name of the suspect has not been released at this time.

