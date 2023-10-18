SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Tuesday, Oct. 10, two Syracuse police officers were on a routine patrol in the area of Wyoming Street and West Fayette Street in Syracuse when they spotted a blue Hyundai that had been reported stolen from Nob Hill Apartments.

The officers then started to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver of the stolen car, a 17-year-old male, sped off at a high speed on I-690, police said. Officers did not chase the car given its high speed, but followed it at a safe distance.

After following the teenager on the highway, he stopped near the 300 block of Teall Avenue and began to run. Officers eventually caught and arrested the teen at the 300 block of Winston Street.

He was carrying a black handgun with a mounted light on it when officers arrested him.

Photos of the gun can be seen below:

Courtesy of the Syracuse Police Department

The teen is charged with:

Criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree

Criminal possession of a firearm

Criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree

Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the third degree

Criminal possession of stolen property in the fifth degree

Resisting arrest

This teen was arrested back in July when he and another individual allegedly backed a vehicle through the front of a store on Butternut Street and stole cash and tobacco products, police say.

SPD also says this teen has posted weapons to his social media accounts at least 20 times.