SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two Syracuse Police officers were patrolling the Pioneer Homes area in Syracuse on Saturday, Sept. 30, when they saw a male litter on public property.

At the 100 block of Raddison Court, around 8:10 p.m., the officers watched as now identified 18-year-old Kyaire Washington let a plastic piece of garbage land on the ground, which is a violation of Syracuse local law for littering and dumping.

The two officers went up to Washington as he walked northbound through the courtyards of Pioneer Homes, and told him he was under arrest for littering.

Once Washington was in custody, officers searched him, where they found a firearm in his waistband as they lifted his jacket.

The firearm didn’t have any markings or a serial number, making it a ghost gun.

Courtesy of Syracuse Police.

“The illegal handgun was also fitted with an illegal extended magazine and a laser. Washington was also in possession of nine pills, which were identified as Oxycodone for which he did not have a valid prescription for,” said Syracuse Police.

He was also in possession of crack cocaine.

Washington was charged with:

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree

Criminal Possession of a Firearm

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fourth Degree

Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled substance in the Seventh Degree

Violation of Local Law littering and Dumping

He was lodged at the Onondaga County Justice Center.