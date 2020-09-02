Syracuse Police arrest 2 in connection with July homicide on Neutral Court

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police have arrested two in connection with the homicide on Neutral Court in July.
On July 30, police responded to the 100 block of Neutral Court for a shooting with injuries call.
When officers arrived on scene they found Miguel Quintero, 30, who had been shot.
Quintero was pronounced dead on the scene. According to police, countless people were interviewed and an extensive neighborhood canvass was done.
Officers also collected physical evidence from the scene and issued search warrants.
As a result of their investigation, officers arrested a 16-year-old and 19-year-old Nautica Harp.
The 16-year-old was arrested in South Carolina on Aug. 12 and has been charged with the following:
- One count of murder in the second degree
- One count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree
Harp was arrested on Aug.14 and has been charged with the following:
- One count of hindering prosecution in the first degree
This investigation is still ongoing.
