SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police have made the second arrest in the homicide of 25-year-old Asalic Parham, of Syracuse, from December 2020.

Police arrested 20-year-old Bernard Brumfield of Syracuse on May 15, 2023, for the murder of Parham who was found on 254 Evaleen Avenue on December 28, 2020, at 1:44 a.m., shot multiple times.

After police discovered Parham, first responders treated him at the scene. He was taken to Upstate University Hospital for additional lifesaving attempts but was pronounced dead soon after.

After a three-year-long investigation, commenced by CID Homicide Unit Detectives, in addition to several search warrants being executed, and evidence recovered, processed, and thoroughly analyzed — the two suspects, who at the time of the crime, were 17 years old, were found.

Months later, the first suspect, 20-year-old Zaira Goodin was arrested on May 25, 2021. At the time, Goodwin was 18 years old and was taken into custody by SPD Homicide Unit Detectives and lodged at the Justice Center.

It was until almost two years later, that the second suspect 20-year-old Bernard Brumfield was located on Highland Avenue, where he was taken into custody by members of the United States Marshals Service New York and New Jersey Regional Task Force without incident.

He was later lodged in the Onondaga County Justice Center.

In regards to the homicide investigation, Zaira Goodin and Bernard Brumfield were each charged with the following crimes:

One count of Murder in the Second Degree

One count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree.

This investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact CID at (315) 442-5222.