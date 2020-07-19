SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police announced on Sunday that they have made another arrest in connection to the “Rye Day” shooting that occurred in late June. The incident resulted in a 17-year-old being killed and eight others being injured.
According to police, 19-year-old Noreon Jackson was arrested and charged with murder in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.
Below is a list of the arrests made in regards to the shooting on June 20:
- Devar Williams, 20
- Handsome Rice, 18
- Eric Williams, 36
- Amir Titus, 20
- Carlos Ortiz-Carrasquill, 31
- Quinell Stepney, 22
- Noreon Jackson, 19
- Two 16-year-olds whose names have not been released
More from NewsChannel 9:
- COVID-19 testing available in Cayuga County on Tuesday, July 21
- Back the Blue Ride & Rally to support law enforcement takes place in Farmington
- Line of storms racing east through parts of CNY
- State Police: Weedsport man killed in fatal one-vehicle crash Saturday
- Syracuse Police arrest 9th person in connection to ‘Rye Day’ shooting
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App