Syracuse Police arrest 9th person in connection to ‘Rye Day’ shooting

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police announced on Sunday that they have made another arrest in connection to the “Rye Day” shooting that occurred in late June. The incident resulted in a 17-year-old being killed and eight others being injured.

According to police, 19-year-old Noreon Jackson was arrested and charged with murder in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree. 

Below is a list of the arrests made in regards to the shooting on June 20:

  • Devar Williams, 20
  • Handsome Rice, 18
  • Eric Williams, 36
  • Amir Titus, 20
  • Carlos Ortiz-Carrasquill, 31
  • Quinell Stepney, 22
  • Noreon Jackson, 19
  • Two 16-year-olds whose names have not been released

