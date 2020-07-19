Syracuse Police arrest 9th person in connection to ‘Rye Day’ shooting

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police announced on Sunday that they have made another arrest in connection to the “Rye Day” shooting that occurred in late June. The incident resulted in a 17-year-old being killed and eight others being injured.

According to police, 19-year-old Noreon Jackson was arrested and charged with murder in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

Below is a list of the arrests made in regards to the shooting on June 20: