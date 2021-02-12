Syracuse Police arrest man after domestic incident caught on Facebook Live

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department has made an arrest in connection to a domestic incident that was caught on a Facebook Live.

Police have arrested Jabari Boykins, 18, and charged him with the following:

  • Criminal contempt in the first degree
  • Criminal obstruction of breathing
  • Menacing in the third degree
  • Unlawful imprisonment
  • Harassment in the second degree

The charges come from Boykins’ actions during an incident during a Facebook Live, according to police.

“We would like to thank all of those who sent tips in and provided information about this disturbing incident,” the Syracuse Police Department said in a Facebook post.

If you or anyone you know is suffering from domestic violence, call 911. You can also call the New York State Domestic and Sexual Violence Hotline at 1-800-942-6906.

