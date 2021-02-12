Syracuse Police arrest man after domestic incident caught on Facebook Live

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department has made an arrest in connection to a domestic incident that was caught on a Facebook Live.

Police have arrested Jabari Boykins, 18, and charged him with the following:

Criminal contempt in the first degree

Criminal obstruction of breathing

Menacing in the third degree

Unlawful imprisonment

Harassment in the second degree

The charges come from Boykins’ actions during an incident during a Facebook Live, according to police.

“We would like to thank all of those who sent tips in and provided information about this disturbing incident,” the Syracuse Police Department said in a Facebook post.

If you or anyone you know is suffering from domestic violence, call 911. You can also call the New York State Domestic and Sexual Violence Hotline at 1-800-942-6906.