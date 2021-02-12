Syracuse Police arrest man after domestic incident caught on Facebook Live

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department has made an arrest in connection to a domestic incident that was caught on a Facebook Live.
Police have arrested Jabari Boykins, 18, and charged him with the following:
- Criminal contempt in the first degree
- Criminal obstruction of breathing
- Menacing in the third degree
- Unlawful imprisonment
- Harassment in the second degree
The charges come from Boykins’ actions during an incident during a Facebook Live, according to police.
“We would like to thank all of those who sent tips in and provided information about this disturbing incident,” the Syracuse Police Department said in a Facebook post.
If you or anyone you know is suffering from domestic violence, call 911. You can also call the New York State Domestic and Sexual Violence Hotline at 1-800-942-6906.
