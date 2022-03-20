(WSYR-TV) — A Syracuse man is under arrest after police say he fired a gun inside Sky Armory Saturday night.





According to a press release sent by the Syracuse Police Department, officers responded to Sky Armory around 6:50 p.m. A 911 call said a man was fleeing the building after firing his gun. No injuries from gunfire were reported, but SPD says a person injured their leg when running away after hearing the shots. Police say the suspect was caught in the alleyway near Clinton and Walton Streets.

SPD identifies the shooter as Damian Tatum. The 28-year-old was charged with attempted murder, criminal possession of a weapon, and criminal possession of a firearm.