Syracuse police arrest man for attempting to kidnap nine-year-old at bus stop

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse police have arrested a man for attempting to kidnap a nine-year-old girl while she was waiting at the bus stop.

According to police, on March 2 at around 9:00 a.m. a nine-year-old Syracuse City School District student was waiting for her bus at the corner of West Borden Avenue and Landon Avenue when she was approached by an unknown man.

Police say the man engaged the nine-year-old girl in a brief suspicious conversation. The student became concerned, and she returned home to report the incident to a family member.

After an investigation by the Abused Persons Unit, it was determined that the suspect attempted to forcibly take the victim from her bus stop.

As a result, the Syracuse Police Department arrested and charged Darnell Williams, 30 of Syracuse, with; Attempted kidnapping in the second degree, Menacing in the second degree, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the fourth degree, Endangering the welfare of a child and a previous bench warrant for Menacing in the second degree.

The Syracuse Police Department encourages those with children to remind them to be very cautious when communicating with strangers and always report suspicious activity to an adult and police.

