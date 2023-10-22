SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Oct. 14, two Syracuse police officers were on a routine patrol in the area of 100 Congress Avenue when they spotted 27-year-old Delvin Gonzalez riding a bike illegally, violating traffic law.

Police attempted to stop Gonzalez, but he got off the bike, jumped a fence and ran to the porch of a nearby home. One of the officers chased Gonzalez but backed off once he saw Gonzalez reach for his waistband.

Officers eventually caught and tazed Gonzalez. Officers then saw he was displaying a handgun, but Gonzalez dropped the gun, and officers handcuffed him.

The gun Gonzalez had was a 9mm P80 ghost gun, according to SPD. He also had $339, roughly 62 grams of cocaine and roughly 104 grams of fentanyl, equal to approximately 2684 individual doses.

After being arrested, Gonzalez was taken to Upstate Hospital for a leg injury.

He is charged with:

Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree

Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree

Criminal Possession of a Firearm

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree

Resisting Arrest

Menacing a Police Officer

Gonzalez was also given a traffic ticket for not having a headlight on his bicycle and an appearance ticket for the local law violation of riding a bike on the sidewalk.