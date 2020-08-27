Syracuse Police arrest pair in July murder, 2 other shootings

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police have arrested two suspects in connection with several shooting incidents, including one that resulted in a homicide.

After an investigation was conducted, Police arrested Willie T. Surrey and Tyquan Graham, both from Syracuse for murder in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon.

The pair are accused of shooting Erksine Dodson on July 26 while riding his motorcycle on South Salina Street.



Surrey and Graham are also believed to be connected to two other shootings in Syracuse, a shots fired call on July 27 and a shooting on August 16 that sent a 23-year-old man to the hospital.

Surrey and Graham were lodged in the Onondaga County Justice Center without incident.