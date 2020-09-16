Syracuse police arrest teen for July shooting

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police have arrested a 17-year-old for the shooting of Luis Ramos Rodriguez on the city’s westside.
Rodriguez, who was visiting the area from Puerto Rico, was shot in the head in the 700 block of Oswego Street on the night of July 26. He was transported to University Hospital by paramedics but later died.
Syracuse Police immediately began an investigation and arrested their suspect, a 17-year-old male, without incident on Wednesday, Sept. 16.
The teen is charged with murder in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon. He was arraigned and lodged in the Hillbrook Juvenile Detention Center.
