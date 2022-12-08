SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Sunday, October 2, at approximately 10:38 p.m., officers responded to a shooting with injuries call on the 200 block of Carbon St.

When police arrived, they located 25-year-old Isaiah Hudson who was shot in the head.

Members of the Syracuse Police Department, Syracuse Fire and AMR paramedics undertook life-saving measures before Hudson was taken to Upstate University Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Upon further investigation, police determined the victim was sitting in a car during the time of the shooting and had attempted to drive away. During the victim’s attempt to escape, he crashed into a residence located on the same street.

An investigation was commenced by CID Homicide Unit Detectives where numerous people were interviewed, and an extensive neighborhood and citywide canvass was conducted. In addition, several search warrants were executed. The evidence recovered was processed and thoroughly analyzed.

As a result of the detectives’ efforts, three 17-year-old male suspects were identified.

On November 9, one 17-year-old male was located, arrested and lodged at the Hillbrook Juvenile Detention Center.

The following day, on November 10, the second 17-year-old, who was already lodged in the Hillbrook Juvenile Detention Center on unrelated charge(s), was taken into custody by the Syracuse Police Department.

The last 17-year-old was located on December 8, at his residence and taken into custody. He too was lodged at the Hillbrook Juvenile Detention Center. ​

The three 17-year-olds were charged with:

Murder in the Second Degree

Attempted Robbery in the First Degree

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree

The investigation is ongoing and anyone who may have information on the incident is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222.