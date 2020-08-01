Syracuse Police arrest wanted man found with loaded gun, drugs

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police have arrested a man after finding him with a loaded gun and drugs.
According to police, two officers were patrolling the 600 block of E. Laurel Street when they found Devon Apgar, 32, who was wanted by police for two previous shooting incidents.
During a search, officers around 12 grams of crack cocaine and a Polymer 80 (P80) 9mm handgun that was loaded with one round in the chamber and nine rounds in the magazine.
Apgar was arrested for the following:
- Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree
- Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fourth degree
- Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree
- Criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree
- Criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree
- Criminal possession of a firearm
- Resisting arrest
Apgar was also arrested and charged for two previous shooting incidents:
- Criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree
- Menacing in the second degree
- Assault in the first degree
- Criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree
