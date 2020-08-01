Syracuse Police arrest wanted man found with loaded gun, drugs

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police have arrested a man after finding him with a loaded gun and drugs.

According to police, two officers were patrolling the 600 block of E. Laurel Street when they found Devon Apgar, 32, who was wanted by police for two previous shooting incidents.

During a search, officers around 12 grams of crack cocaine and a Polymer 80 (P80) 9mm handgun that was loaded with one round in the chamber and nine rounds in the magazine.

Apgar was arrested for the following:

Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree

Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fourth degree

Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree

Criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree

Criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree

Criminal possession of a firearm

Resisting arrest

Apgar was also arrested and charged for two previous shooting incidents: