SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Athletic/Activities League will be hosting a swim camp starting tomorrow, July 10, and ending on July 14.

This camp is the first in a series of summer camps spanning four weeks that the Syracuse PAL is offering.

Campers will be swimming at Nottingham High School each day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Lunch will also be provided each day for the more than 50 campers of boys and girls, ranging from 6 to 13-years-old.

Nottingham High School Aquatics Supervisor and Coach, Edward Curle will be teaching the camp.