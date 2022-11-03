SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Syracuse Police finished up this year’s “ATV Detail”, concluding it a total of 27 ATVs stopped, which lead to 50 traffic citations.

This detail goes on throughout the summer, with uniformed police officers working to address the ATV problem across the city of Syracuse.

Additionally, multiple local law arrests were issued, along with drug and warrant arrests.

“We would like to remind the public that operators of these illegal ATVs are subject to receiving multiple traffic citations and a local law arrest which carry progressive fees per incident, as well as possible jail time as punishment. In addition to these penalties, there is also a $2,000.00 redemption fee that must be paid before the ATV is released back to the owner,” said The Syracuse Police Department.

If you flee on an ATV, a warrant out for the arrest of the operator and issuance of traffic citations of the owner will follow.

The SPD has a zero-tolerance policy on this issue.

“On behalf of the Syracuse Police Department, we would like to thank the community members who reported illegal ATV operation to us through 911 calls and our tip line, as well as the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance by means of Air One,” they continued.

The SPD is extending their thanks to all of the officers who worked on the ATV Detail this year, as it aided in its success.