Syracuse Police believe to have found body of missing SU student

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department believes they have found the body of a missing Syracuse University student.

A body believed to be that of Allan Gonzalez was found in Onondaga Creek around 11 a.m. Thursday. The State Police Dive Team located the body using side-scan sonar technology.

Gonzalez is believed to have fallen into the creek on January 19.

