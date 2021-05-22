Syracuse Police Benevolent Association holds Memorial Day motorcycle ride

American flags are placed at a fountain in honor of fallen service members during a ceremony at the Tidewater Veterans Memorial in Virginia Beach for Veterans Day. The City of Virginia Beach has been hosting the Veterans Day parade and ceremonies since 1970. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Betsy Knapper/Released)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Benevolent Association held a Memorial Day motorcycle ride for the Vet Center in the city on Saturday.

It started at the American Legion in the valley and went along Otisco Lake, through Fabius and Jamesville, and back to the Legion.

Joseph Moran, the President for the union says veterans really need the support.

“One of my primary focal points was to have the PBA be more engaged in the community during the campaign trail,” he said. “A number of members approached me, they emphasized they’d like to see more support with our veterans, local military organizations.”