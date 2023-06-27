SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police Union President Joe Moran is sounding the alarm expecting a historically bad year for recruiting officers.

Three recruits quit the academy leaving only six new officers to join the police department. “We’re in a position where we need every single body who is eligible to join the rank and file and it’s my opinion the residency requirement is certainly hurting our recruitment efforts,” said Moran.

Officers are required to live in the city for five years, a relatively new rule Moran is looking to see go. Syracuse Police Chief Joe Cecile says Mayor Ben Walsh is not against the change but it can’t happen overnight.

“During contract negotiations the PBA obviously didn’t want residency, and city hall did so city hall had to give up things to make it happen. It was agreed on both parties and ratified by the common council so it’s not just a simple thing where he clicks his fingers and makes it go away,” the Chief explained.

The Chief adds it’s not just residency that’s a problem. People are not signing up for the civil service exam to become officers, and not prepared for their psychical exam. The issue of police recruitment now a nationwide problem.

There are also not enough officers coming in and too many are retiring. 60 Syracuse Police officers are eligible to retire this year. Starting next year, 70 more will be eligible, totaling a potential loss of 130 officers.

“With our inability to attract new people at SPD, I think come next summer and moving forward we’re really going to hit a breaking point with our staffing numbers” Moran said.

While the goal is shared to recruit, time appears not on their said.

“It really needs to be analyzed and I’m confident the city is looking into it now, but I think within the next year time frame a decision has to be made regarding the residency requirement,” said Moran.

The deadline to sign up for the next Onondaga County civil service exam is July 25. You can sign up here.