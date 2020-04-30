Syracuse Police: Car thefts on the rise during COVID-19 pandemic

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police are reminding everyone to keep an eye out on their cars and belongings.

Thieves aren’t obeying the stay-at-home order. They are on the prowl, striking in driveways and on the streets of Syracuse. If they don’t take your car, they will take what is inside.

“We really need to make sure you’re not leaving valuable in plain sight because we are also seeing theft from vehicles has risen very sharply,” said Sgt. Malinowski.

And too many are making it too easy for car thieves by leaving keys inside, which can lead to other crimes.

“They commit shootings, robberies and homicides,” said Malinowski. “Not only are you protecting yourself when you secure your vehicle, but the public at large. There have been many times when there’s been… we get in foot chases and car chases with some of these stolen vehicles.”

So get into the daily or nightly routine of securing your vehicle and removing any valuables.

“Secure your keys and we can prevent just about all of these,” said Malinowski.

Meaning you play a key role in preventing car theft and break-ins.

Onondaga County Sheriff’s detectives have seen no uptick in auto theft in the suburbs, but they continue to get reports of thefts from vehicles in driveways too.

Here’s a look at auto thefts and other property crimes in Syracuse during the first four months of 2020 compared with the same period of 2019 and a five-year average.