SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — According to the Syracuse Police Department, chief of police Kenton T. Buckner is a finalist for a position as chief of police in Olympia, Washington.

The chief executive officer of the Syracuse Police Department said in a statement,

“Citizens of Syracuse, I am writing to inform you I have been named a finalist for the Chief of Police position in Olympia, WA. In the interest of protecting the integrity of the process, I will not be making public comments about the matter. However, I do feel it is appropriate you hear the news directly from me rather than a news article. I will keep you abreast of any significant decisions in the future. While participating in the process, I remain fully focused and committed to my responsibilities as the Chief of Police in Syracuse. Thanks.” Chief Kenton Buckner

Chief Buckner’s duties include being the final authority in all matters of department policy, operations, and discipline.

Mayor Walsh addressed Chief Buckner’s participation in the search in a statement issued March 11.