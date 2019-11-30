Syracuse Police Chief: “Don’t allow two or three knuckleheads to ruin our holiday season”

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Chief and Destiny USA general manager both insist that the mall is safe after a fight led to a shooting and stabbing near the food court.

The mall reopened as usual Saturday morning after being shut down around 7 p.m. on Black Friday, immediately after the shooting.

Overnight, officers swept every inch of the mall before giving the all-clear.

Chief Kenton Bucker wasn’t able to say why the people involved in the fight were at the mall on the busiest shopping day of the year or why at least one person brought a loaded gun.

21-year-old Kyree Truax, who was taken into custody by police after crashing his car on the way to the hospital with a third person who was stabbed, is now charged with shooting a 20-year-old inside the mall.

Police want to assure shoppers that this was an isolated attack.

Chief Bucker tells the public, “Don’t allow two or three knuckleheads to ruin our holiday season.”

No weapons of any kind are allowed inside Destiny USA, per longstanding mall policy.

Destiny USA’s longtime general manager, Rob Schoeneck, says the mall and its tenants train and drill for situations similar to what unfolded on Black Friday.