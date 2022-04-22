SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police Chief Kenton Buckner has resigned from his job. Buckner submitted his letter of resignation to Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh on Friday.
In the letter, Buckner said he has also withdrawn his name from consideration for the position of Chief of Police in Olympia, Washington. Buckner was one of three finalists for that position.
Buckner was appointed by Mayor Walsh in 2018 after serving in a similar position in Little Rock, Arkansas.
The mayor will have an announcement on Buckner’s replacement later this afternoon. Sources tell NewsChannel 9 that First Deputy Joe Cecile will take over as police chief.
The City of Olympia also tweeted that the search for their next police chief has been temporarily put on hold with Chief Buckner’s withdrawal, who was their preferred candidate.
Below is the letter from Kenton Buckner to the people of Syracuse:
Dear City of Syracuse Residents,
Serving as Chief of Police for the City of Syracuse has been a tremendous personal and professional honor. Over the past three years, along with the great people of the Syracuse Police Department, I have worked to provide professional and compassionate service in an overall effort to reduce crime. We have increased diversity, increased training, and made transparency a pillar of our organization.
It is widely known that earlier this year, I entered the search process for a Chief of Police job in Olympia, Washington. Earlier today, I withdrew my name from consideration for that position. I made this decision for personal reasons and am confident that it is the best choice for me at this time.
I also believe it is the right time for me to resign as Chief of Police in Syracuse. As I have pursued the position in Olympia over the past several weeks, we have prepared for the potential that I may leave the department. That process has progressed to the point that I believe it is in the best of the department that I allow the transition to move forward. I have also reached the conclusions that I am ready to move on to a next stage in my career. The time is right for Syracuse and for me. As such, I have submitted my resignation as Syracuse Police Chief.
I am deeply grateful to Mayor Walsh, deputy Mayor Owens and the city of Syracuse for giving me the opportunity to serve here. It has been a honor to work alongside such outstanding law enforcement professionals in the SPD and this region and to be assisted by so many caring and effective community partners. I came in with a high regard for the strength of the Syracuse Police Department and leave with even greater optimism for the future.
Mayor Walsh will have an announcement later today on the leadership of the Syracuse Police Department. I trust in the Mayor’s decision, and the men and women who serve you every day. Syracuse will forever hold a special place in my heart.
Thank you and God bless you all.Chief Buckner