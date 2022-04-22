SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police Chief Kenton Buckner has resigned from his job. Buckner submitted his letter of resignation to Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh on Friday.

In the letter, Buckner said he has also withdrawn his name from consideration for the position of Chief of Police in Olympia, Washington. Buckner was one of three finalists for that position.

Buckner was appointed by Mayor Walsh in 2018 after serving in a similar position in Little Rock, Arkansas.

The mayor will have an announcement on Buckner’s replacement later this afternoon. Sources tell NewsChannel 9 that First Deputy Joe Cecile will take over as police chief.

The City of Olympia also tweeted that the search for their next police chief has been temporarily put on hold with Chief Buckner’s withdrawal, who was their preferred candidate.

Below is the letter from Kenton Buckner to the people of Syracuse: