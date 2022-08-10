SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– It’s been a concern for months, the rising crime at Destiny USA that’s making shoppers think twice about heading to the mall.

“It strikes a cord because you’re going there to shop and have fun and eat some food and maybe have a couple drinks and you don’t expect to hear a shooting go out or a stabbing,” Syracuse Police Chief Joe Cecile said in an interview with NewsChannel 9.

The mall has seen a string of crimes in recent months, most recently when a fight broke out inside the mall at a store called Against All Odds, and a 23-year-old male was stabbed. Syracuse Police say while it’s impossible to prevent a crime like that unless there were metal detectors at the doors, there is a way to help reduce other kinds of trouble.

“We’ve had problems at Destiny Mall before and twice in the recent past we worked with management and security to have them set up their security at the front doors with tables to check juveniles coming in and they had somewhat of what you would call a curfew if you’re a certain age you couldn’t come in without a parent.” Syracuse Police Chief Joe Cecile

The Chief felt that when this additional physical presence was in place at the front doors of the mall the department saw both teen and adult crime plummet, but those safety measures have since stopped.

“Some problems have solutions, what they lack is a will or the resources.” Syracuse Police Chief Joe Cecile

The mall implemented a parental escort policy early last year that requires all guests 17 and under to be accompanied by a parent or guardian at all times. According to Syracuse Police, mall security is still enforcing that policy but no longer has the tables present at the front doors. To the mall’s credit, Syracuse Police say management has beefed up exterior and interior patrols including in the parking garage.

NewsChannel 9 has reached out to Destiny USA management for comment about the check-in tables but is still awaiting a response.