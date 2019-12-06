Syracuse Police Chief ‘comfortable’ with officer’s actions in Fenton Street shooting

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police Chief Kenton Buckner tells NewsChannel 9’s Andrew Donovan that, based on preliminary information about Tuesday’s officer-involved shooting at a home in the 100 block of Fenton Street, he is “comfortable” with the officer’s decision to fire his weapon.

Syracuse Police say officers were responding to a report of shots fired when Miguel Russo, 31, who was armed with a handgun, confronted them.

Police say Russo shot his 6-year-old nephew before officers got to the home.

The boy, whose name has not been released, was taken to Upstate University Hospital in critical condition.

On Friday afternoon, Chief Buckner tells NewsChannel 9 that the boy is out of a medically-induced coma and is conscious.

Onondaga County District Attorney Bill Fitzpatrick says toxicology tests, which won’t be back for several weeks, might shed some light into Russo’s mental state.

In 2013, when Miguel Russo was 24, he and his 23-year-old brother Miquan Russo, were sent to prison for their role in the Bricktown Gang.

As part of their plea agreements, the Russo brothers outed the Bricktown Gang and its operation in the City of Syracuse, including use violence to protect its crack sales.

Russo was released from federal prison in December 2016.

