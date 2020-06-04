Syracuse Police Chief talks about building a relationship with the community

(WSYR-TV) — NewsChannel 9 spoke with Syracuse Police Chief Kenton Buckner on Thursday about the department building a relationship with the community.
Click the player above to watch the full interview.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Ithaca wants NYS to cancel 3 months’ worth of rent to help during COVID-19 pandemic
- From protests to policy: House leaders work on police reform measures
- Family Healthcast: How to prevent skin irritation while wearing a mask
- Tale of two counties: Onondaga Co. considers layoffs as Monroe Co. gives workers hazard pay
- NY State Lieutenant Governor talks about reopening the state, current protests
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App