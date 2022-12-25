Syracuse, NY – (WSYR-TV) – A 19-year-old man is dead after a shooting on Syracuse’s west side on Christmas Eve. Syracuse police were called to the 600 block of Richmond Avenue just before 9:00 p.m. Saturday night for a reported shooting with injuries.

Police arrived on the scene they found the victim near the rear of the house. Investigators say he was hit in the upper torso by gunfire.

The victim was taken to Upstate Medical Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The identity of the victim has not been released. There are no suspects in custody.

The investigation is active and ongoing, and anyone with information is strongly encouraged to call the Syracuse Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (315) 442-5222.

Anonymous reporting can also be submitted through the Syracuse Police Department website at www.syracusepolice.org by utilizing the tip411 service for anonymous reporting.