SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Tuesday, Oct. 3, the Syracuse Police Department (SPD) went to the 500 block of East Laurel Street after receiving numerous complaints about vacant properties in the area becoming hubs for illegal activity.

Along with Syracuse’s Department of Public Works and Code Enforcement department, SPD cleared the vacant properties of overgrowth and removed trash.

Vacant houses on properties also had their doors and windows boarded.

These various departments have teamed up to form Syracuse’s Crime Prevention through Environmental Design team (C.P.T.E.D.), which looks to improve how places look and feel in order to deter criminal behavior.

The City is asking residents to report any issues with problematic vacant properties in their neighborhood by emailing media@syracusepolice.org.