Syracuse Police Cold Case Unit disbanded

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Another setback for an understaffed Syracuse Police Department. They’ve disbanded their cold case squad so they can help with the lack of officers on the streets.

Cases where leads have grown cold will now be divided among detectives.

Spending your day surrounded by white boards, case files, and analyzing old interviews, cold case squad detectives have a certain mentality and top notch determination.

“Just wanted to get to work and find some answer to people who didn’t have answers for a lot of years,” said Deputy Chief Derek McGork.

They did in the case of Colleen Meadow. Her estranged husband brought to justice 30 years after he murdered her.

“When you lose someone to murder in your life, you think your life as something before murder and after,” said Nany Moran, Meadow’s sister. “That’s a big line, but hopefully this will be a line that will change things.”

For other families waiting for justice, that line may become m ore challenging to blur without the three member team of detectives known as the cold case squad. One assigned to 80 plus unsolved chilling murders.

There’s one case that dates back to 1966, and a file cabinet is devoted entirely to just that homicide case, the Jilly Lynn Euot homicide case.

Syracuse Police said they have 89 open homicides the cold case squad is trying to solve. And the proactive attention solved an average of one case a year.

“For cases that some of which had gone unsolved for over 20, 30 years, close to 30 years, that’s a pretty significant advancement,” said McGork.

We asked him what he would say to families.

“So I would say they’re still being worked on, those cases are not forgotten,” he said. “They’re still assigned and it’s a priority for us to get those dedicated group of detectives back to those cases.”

Back to devoting a tremendous amount of persistence in bringing answers to families and killers to justice.

The Deputy Chief says as soon as they can get their numbers up, bringing back the cold case squad will be a priority.