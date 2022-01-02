Syracuse Police respond to more than 50,000 calls in 2021; record number of homicides

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Their job is to respond to shootings, robberies, car crashes and more. After an unfortunate year full of crime and violence, Syracuse Police is commending its officers for their work in 2021.

While responding to more than 56,000 calls throughout the year, Syracuse Police says officers removed 212 guns off the streets and made a total of 287 gun arrests.

Photo: Syracuse Police

2021 marked one of the worst years in the city for homicide deaths. According to Syracuse Police, there were a total of 32 homicide deaths throughout the year. In 2020, there were 28 homicide deaths.

The most recent homicide death (not reflected in the report above) was only a few weeks ago on December 18. Shakeale Hill, 29, was shot to death while driving along the 1100 block of W. Colvin Street.

You can view the entire Syracuse Police COMPSTAT report by clicking here.