SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Following a deadly accident involving an illegal dirt bike, the Syracuse Police Department is conducting an ATV dirt bike detail.

On Tuesday, February 14, a 34-year-old man died on North Geddes Street and West Belden Avenue after he drove through a red light on an illegal dirt bike.

Since then, Syracuse Police Department have already recovered a dirt bike after it was seen being operated recklessly in the South Geddes Street and Belleview Avenue area.

Syracuse Police Department says that officers will be strictly enforcing the ATV traffic laws and drivers of the off-road vehicles will be found, arrested and charged with a local law violation.

That violation carries a $500 fine for first time offenses and significant redemption fees.

If you see any illegal ATV or dirt bike activity in Syracuse, police ask that you call them at (315) 442-5200.