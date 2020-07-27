Syracuse Police confirm 1 has died following July 18 shooting

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police have confirmed that one has died following a shooting that happened in the city on July 18.

Pedro Ayala-Clemente, 33, died from a gunshot wound to the head, according to police.

The shooting was on July 18 along the 300 block of Hudson Street.

There have been no arrests so far.

If you have information on the shooting please contact Syracuse Police at (315) 442-5222.

