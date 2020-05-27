Syracuse Police crackdown on illegal dirt bikes, ATVs

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Screaming down sidewalks and tearing up yards, Syracuse Police are constantly hearing complaints about illegal dirt bikes and ATVs in city neighborhoods and parks.

Now, police said they’re cracking down on these illegal bikes and ATVs by snatching them off the streets.

They are legal on private property, but highly illegal in city parks.

“We see a lot of comments that you guys are just picking on these kids, having fun,” said Sgt. Matt Malinowski. “But the reality is, that’s not the case. These are adults, they’re dirt bikes with no license plates, the safety equipment hasn’t been checked.”

Malinowski also said that they are being “reckless” and “driving them on sidewalks” and “driving in backyards.”

So, Syracuse Police have stepped up enforcement. They have taken some 21 illegal bikes and ATVs off the streets. They have also issued more than 40 tickets.

On any given day in Syracuse, you’re bound to see them weaving in and out of traffic and the warm weather often brings out the stunt devils.

I don’t know if the public is aware of this… they want us to chase them and we’re not going to play those type of games. We’re going to use our resources and the public’s help, who really want this to stop and we’ve been pretty successful so far. Sgt. Matt Malinowski

Catching those who illegally ride dirt bikes or ATVs, many of which police say are stolen, is no easy task. So, police are reaching out to the public for help and even using social media to spread the word.

Their goal is to find the vehicles, destroy them and make sure they are not resold.

Last summer, a 36-year-old man was killed on Shonnard Street when the ATV he was on hit two parked cars.

You can call in tips on illegal dirt bikes and ATVs to Syracuse Police at (315) 442-5200. You can also reach out through the SPD tip app.