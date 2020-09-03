Syracuse Police Department awards several officers with highest achievement

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police Chief Kenton Buckner awarded several officers with the department’s highest achievement on Thursday.

A departmental commendation was given to officers who worked together this past December.

A man held a victim hostage with a hatchet and the officers were able to deescalate the violent, high pressure situation peacefully.

