(WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police Department Deputy Chief Derek McGork has been named the Director of Security for Le Moyne College.

McGork is a 1997 graduate of the school and was selected from a large pool of candidates for the position. He’ll start his new position on Monday, August 1.

“I’m proud and excited to return to my alma mater to serve our students and the campus community in this role,” said McGork. “Throughout my career in law enforcement, both as an officer and an administrator, I have enjoyed working collaboratively with a diverse group of individuals to build and develop positive relationships to ensure delivery of progressive, accountable, transparent and effective public safety services.”

McGork currently serves as chief of the uniform bureau for the Syracuse Police Department, where he oversees around 250 sworn uniformed officers. McGork has also served as chief of the department’s investigations bureau and on the executive board of the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force.

McGork has also taught classes at Le Moyne and Onondaga Community College and serves on the Le Moyne College Information Systems Advisory Board, the International Association of Chiefs of Police, and the New York State Association of Chiefs of Police, among others.

“Beyond his extensive expertise within multiple areas of law enforcement, Derek is a proven manager and leader,” said Joe Grasso, vice president for finance and administration. “Derek’s focus on community relationships, along with his time as a student and as an adjunct professor at Le Moyne, will allow him to build strong relationships with various student groups and with our neighbors.”