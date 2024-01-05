SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department (SPD) has announced it’s extending its hiring bonus for lateral transfers in 2024.

After seeing a successful rise in lateral transfers already, the department is extending its deadline to qualify for the increased hiring bonus from $10,000 to $20,000. The new deadline is Feb. 16, 2024.

To be considered for employment as a lateral transfer, SPD says you must be currently employed as a full-time Law Enforcement Officer in New York State or have been hired from a New York State Civil Service list.

“You must have completed the Municipal Police Training Council basic course for Police Officers and Field Training Officers and you must have completed the probationary period with your current department. There is no residency requirement for lateral transfers,” stated SPD.

Benefits from working at the Syracuse Police Department include:

Five-year police officer pay of $88,887

Education, military and language incentives

Up to 160 hours of paid vacation

24 hours of personal leave per year

30 hours of family sick leave

Comprehensive medical and dental coverage

No residency requirement for lateral transfers

For more information or to apply, click here or email the Syracuse Police Department.