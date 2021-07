SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department celebrated men and women who serve in their annual medals ceremony held at the Embassy Suites in Syracuse. Given the pandemic over the past year, tonight’s event recognized both the 2019 and 2020 recipients.

“If you’re sitting in this room tonight, you’re a spouse. You’re a loved one. You have that close relationship. You know the impacts that this profession has on our active members,” said Joseph Moran.