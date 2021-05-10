Syracuse Police Department honors fallen officers at annual ceremony

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Monday, the Syracuse Police Department held its annual wreath laying ceremony to honor officers who’ve died in the line of duty.

Members of the force, past and present, were joined by family members and the community at Forman Park in Syracuse to kick off National Police Week.

Remarks were made by Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh, County Executive Ryan McMahon, Syracuse Police Chief Kenton Buckner and PBA President Joseph Moran.

We certainly always want to make sure that we keep in our minds and hearts those 11 individuals that paid the ultimate sacrifice for our city. 16:38 It is important that their families know that they have not been forgotten. Our officers, just like anybody else, they’re human beings. To be able to see that we had a good showing today. They may not say anything, but I can tell you, they appreciate that outpouring kind of support. Chief Kenton Buckner, Syracuse Police Department

HAPPENING NOW: @SyracusePolice is starting National Police Week with its annual fallen police officer ceremony. @NewsChannel9 #LocalSYR pic.twitter.com/bcJKi0anoY — 𝐀𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐧𝐞 𝐒𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐡 (@AdrienneSmithTV) May 10, 2021

To remember the officers who made the ultimate sacrifice, there was a wreath laying, moment of silence and bagpipes to honor those who never made it home.

Since 1983, eleven officers have been killed while working for the Syracuse Police Department. The most recent was Officer Wallie Howard Jr., killed in 1990 at a south side grocery store by Bam Bam Thomas.